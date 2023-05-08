Russia attacks Kherson Oblast: nine people injured, including a child and head of village

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 8 May, injuring nine people, including a child and the head of the village of Antonivka.

Source: press service of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press service of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne news outlet, Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A 67-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were wounded as a result of an attack on Antonivka. They have been taken to hospital. The woman has sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to her head, chest and abdomen. Kherson Oblast Military Administration has reported that doctors are doing everything possible to save her life.

In addition, in the afternoon, the Russian military attacked Stanislav, where four people were injured.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press service of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has also said that bombs were dropped on Kizomys. Two houses were destroyed there.

Update at 14:23: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported at 13:43 that six people were injured in Stanislav.

Ukrainian soldiers have taken the five wounded to a hospital un tge settlement of Bilozerka. There, the injured people received medical treatment and were discharged. Among them is a 9-year-old child. The boy sustained mine-blast injuries and a head wound. The child's life is currently not in danger. One wounded person, a 47-year-old woman, was hospitalised in Kherson in moderate condition.

Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that the head of Antonivka district Serhii Ivashchenko and his employee have been wounded in the attack on Antonivka. According to Mrochko, they came under fire near the invincibility centre (a heating point with tea, coffee and Internet access; many of these were set all over Ukraine in autumn 2022, during large-scale Russian missile strikes – ed.).

The victims have sustained injuries of varying severity and are currently in hospital, where they are being provided with all the necessary assistance. The employee's condition is extremely serious.

Update at 16:10: The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported nine people injured, particularly three in a Russian attack on the settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts and six in an airstrike on the Stanislav hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], where a Russian projectile hit the village council building.

Private houses, outbuildings, a gas pipeline and power lines have been damaged in the Stanislav hromada.

Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted a video showing the site of the strike in Antonivka.

