In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers "evacuate" children and state employees to Berdiansk – General Staff

On 8 May, the Russian invaders began to take away children and public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to the city of Berdiansk.

Source: Evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 8 May, the Russian occupiers began deporting preschool and school-age children, along with their parents, as well as educators and other public sector employees, from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: It is reported that the "evacuation" is being carried out to Berdiansk, but there were few of those who wished to move.

At the same time, all medical workers of the local hospital were called to work.

Background: On 9 May, it was reported that the occupiers took away documents, computer equipment, and other looted property from Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; shops and pharmacies were closed in the city; gas stations and ATMs were emptied.

