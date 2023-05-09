All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers "evacuate" children and state employees to Berdiansk – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 May 2023, 19:01
In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers evacuate children and state employees to Berdiansk – General Staff
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

On 8 May, the Russian invaders began to take away children and public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to the city of Berdiansk.

Source: Evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 8 May, the Russian occupiers began deporting preschool and school-age children, along with their parents, as well as educators and other public sector employees, from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: It is reported that the "evacuation" is being carried out to Berdiansk, but there were few of those who wished to move.

At the same time, all medical workers of the local hospital were called to work.

Background: On 9 May, it was reported that the occupiers took away documents, computer equipment, and other looted property from Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; shops and pharmacies were closed in the city; gas stations and ATMs were emptied.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: