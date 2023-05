Illustrative photo from social networks, explosion in Vinnitsia oblast

Sounds of explosions thunder in the city of Kherson; the air-raid alert was not announced.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported the explosions at 22:38. Air-raid alert was not announced in Kherson oblast.

Updated at 23:43: Explosions sounded in the city again. Suspiline reported this at 23:42.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!