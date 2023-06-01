All Sections
Zelenskyy: Moldova's course towards EU is right, Ukraine will help

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 19:34

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports Moldova's aspirations to become a member of the European Union and promises support to the neighbouring state on this path.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the results of the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau on Thursday, as a European Pravda correspondent reports

Details: The head of state stressed that the security issue in Ukraine directly affects the security of its neighbours, particularly Moldova.

Quote: "I believe that Moldova will go hand-in-hand with Ukraine. Ukraine, from our side, will do everything to help Moldova. And this is true. There were many things we went through on the way to the EU, and I am sure that our efforts will be shared with our partners," he said.

More details: Zelenskyy admitted that "there are different sentiments" in Moldova regarding the European future. "But it seems to me that Maia [President of Moldova Sandu - ed.] has chosen the right steps on this path, and we will support her as much as we can," he added.

In this regard, the president emphasised the importance of defence coalitions promoted by Kyiv, which should guarantee the security of other states during the full-scale Russian war.

Quote: "When Russia launches missiles, these missiles can also fall on our neighbours: Moldova, Belarus, and Poland. And let's be honest – this is happening. And, unfortunately, with more missiles, there will be more of these cases – and God forbid that this leads to casualties and suffering," he added.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also convinced that the problem of unrecognised Transnistria and the unification of Moldova will be solved after the victory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



