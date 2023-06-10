All Sections
Reconnaissance by drone and bombardment with grenades: Ukrainian border guards post video of engaging Russian forces

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 15:31
Reconnaissance by drone and bombardment with grenades: Ukrainian border guards post video of engaging Russian forces

Ukrainian border guards posted a video of them bombarding Russian occupiers with grenades on the Bakhmut front, killing at least two invaders.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The invaders are having a hard time on the Bakhmut front

From an observation post in the forest belt, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers detected enemy infantry moving towards the contact line.

The task of killing the enemy was given to the border guards-grenadiers. They used a drone to determine the coordinates, which led to a dozen fragmentation grenades falling directly on the invaders' heads."

Details: Border guards reported that two occupiers were killed and three others were injured.

