Ukrainian Parliament addresses UN and its member states over Russians’ destruction of Kakhovka power plant

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 June 2023, 21:25
Ukrainian Parliament addresses UN and its member states over Russians’ destruction of Kakhovka power plant
DESTROYED KAKHOVKA HPP, PHOTO: ENERGOATOM ON TELEGRAM

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has resolved to appeal to the UN, the parliaments and governments of its member states, and international organisations and their parliamentary assemblies, in connection with the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram; draft resolution on the Verkhovna Rada website

Details: 265 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 9375, with 226 votes needed for it to pass.

The text of the appeal has been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

It says that the Kakhovka HPP was mined by the Russian invaders immediately after its capture in the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the destruction of the plant was another pre-planned act of state terrorism.

It is noted that this crime committed by the Russian Federation is not only an act of terrorism and ecocide, but also a war crime in accordance with the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians during War of 1949 and its Additional Protocol of 1977, as well as a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Hostile Use of Means of Influence on the Natural Environment of 1977.

The Verkhovna Rada notes that this crime committed by Russia confirms the extreme relevance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula, and calls on governments and parliaments of foreign states, the UN and other international organisations to join in implementing the peace formula as soon as possible.

The Verkhovna Rada urges the UN to strongly condemn the Russian act of terrorism committed at the Kakhovka HPP and to designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and its actions as ecocide and genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The parliament also urges G7 and EU member states to immediately consider imposing new tough far-reaching sanctions on the Russian Federation, in particular on the Russian missile industry and the nuclear industry.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the UN General Assembly to adopt urgent measures to terminate Russia's membership of the UN Security Council and the UN itself.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to foreign states to join in the development and functioning of a compensation mechanism that would provide full compensation for the damage caused by the Russian Federation as a result of its armed aggression against Ukraine, and to increase their military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

