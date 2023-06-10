Swimming and fishing banned in Kherson Oblast, taking water probes prohibited in Kherson itself

In Kherson Oblast, swimming and fishing has been prohibited. In the city of Kherson, animal watering and water intake are also prohibited due to the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration in a video message; Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "The concentration of harmful substances in water samples is ten times higher than the permissible norm. At a meeting of the headquarters for dealing with the aftermath of the man-made emergency, I ordered [local authorities] to ban swimming in water bodies, as well as to prohibit the fishing and sale of the fish in the oblast.

Wells and open water bodies in flooded areas may contain chemicals and infectious disease pathogens from cemeteries, latrines, and landfills. Do not forget that at the bottom of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant destroyed by the Russians, there could be many hazardous substances. So cook your food and drink only bottled or imported water."

Details: Prokudin also said that thunderstorms, hail in some places, and squall winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in Oblast on Sunday, so volunteers will not be allowed to perform any rescue operations.

At the same time, the Kherson City Military Administration reports that Roman Mrochko, the head of this administration, signed an order that bans "swimming, watering animals, taking water probes, catching fish in the water area of the Dnipro and other water bodies, places of flooding of settlements of the Kherson urban territorial hromada". (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Mrochko has also said that the water level in Kherson decreased by more than 1 m. He also called on residents of the Ostriv neighbourhood to evacuate.

