Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reveals details of Russian night attack on Odesa and Odesa Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 14:52
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reveals details of Russian night attack on Odesa and Odesa Oblast
ODESA, 10 JUNE, PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has reported further details about the Russian attack on Odesa with drones and missiles, which claimed the lives of three people.

Source: The Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Investigators stated that the Russian Armed Forces carried out an air attack using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast’s settlements during the night of 10 June.

Preliminary reports indicate that 3 people were killed and 25 were injured in the Russian attack on a residential area in Odesa, including a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were hospitalised.

Three multi-storey buildings, a school, a kindergarten and cars parked next to the buildings suffered major damage.

An attack on a village on the Black Sea coast in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district injured six people, including two children aged 5 and 12. Seven private residential buildings were destroyed and 15 damaged.

Background: Ukrainian air defences have destroyed all Shahed-131/136s used during a Russian UAV attack at Odesa Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out, 3 civilians were killed, and more than 26 were injured.

