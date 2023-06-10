Russians attack Odesa using Shahed drones, 3 civilians killed, more than 26 injured

Ukrainian air defences have destroyed all Shahed-131/136s used during a Russian UAV attack at Odesa Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out, 3 civilians were killed, and more than 26 were injured.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "During a nighttime drone attack on Odesa, all Shahed-131/136s were destroyed by air defence forces.

As a result of the aerial battle, fragments of one of the drones hit a high-rise apartment building, causing a fire."

Details: A fire covering an area of 50 square metres broke out at the scene and was extinguished.

Operational Command Pivden (South), according to preliminary information, has reported three fatalities and 10 people injured.

In addition, several apartment buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

Update: According to Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, the number of injured has increased to 26, with people having various injuries and wounds.

