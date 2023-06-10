All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Odesa using Shahed drones, 3 civilians killed, more than 26 injured

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 02:40
Russians attack Odesa using Shahed drones, 3 civilians killed, more than 26 injured
DURING FIRE EXTINGUISHING IN ODESA, VIDEO SCREENSHOT

Ukrainian air defences have destroyed all Shahed-131/136s used during a Russian UAV attack at Odesa Oblast. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out, 3 civilians were killed, and more than 26 were injured.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) 

Quote: "During a nighttime drone attack on Odesa, all Shahed-131/136s were destroyed by air defence forces.

As a result of the aerial battle, fragments of one of the drones hit a high-rise apartment building, causing a fire."

Advertisement:

Details: A fire covering an area of 50 square metres broke out at the scene and was extinguished.

Operational Command Pivden (South), according to preliminary information, has reported three fatalities and 10 people injured.

In addition, several apartment buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Update: According to Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, the number of injured has increased to 26, with people having various injuries and wounds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing four people
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: