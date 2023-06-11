All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UAE to help Ukraine in creating sovereign fund

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 11 June 2023, 12:04

The United Arab Emirates will help Ukraine in the creation of a sovereign fund, involving the experience and expertise of one of the world's largest sovereign funds, ADQ, and their consultants from the company Contango.

Source: Press service of the Office of the President

Details: The relevant agreements were reached during a meeting between Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President and a UAE delegation led by Mariam Almheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, head of the Office of International Affairs under the UAE President, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

In addition, the parties also touched on the issue of further expansion of Ukraine-UAE cooperation, in particular in the trade, economic and investment sectors.

Advertisement:

The issue of the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was discussed. The head of the Office of the President spoke about the urgent needs of Ukraine and called on the UAE to join the efforts of the international community to eliminate the consequences of this man-made disaster.

Additionally, the State Property Fund and Contango signed a memorandum of cooperation on 10 June.

Contango is owned by ADQ – one of the UAE's largest Sovereign Wealth Funds – and is focused on delivering high-quality transformation and productivity programs. Its knowledge, experience and deep analytical resources will be of valuable assistance to the State Property Fund in the development and implementation of the Sovereign Fund's management strategy and the achievement of its key goals.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: One of the largest banks in the UAE – Emirates NBD – will begin transferring the assets of Russians to separate accounts, where all payments on securities owned by them will go.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: