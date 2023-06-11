Heavy fighting continues on 4 fronts, 19 combat clashes occurred – General Staff report

During the day, the Russian occupiers conducted 25 air strikes and carried out about 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukraine; 19 combat clashes occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 June

Details: The Russian occupiers launched another large-scale airstrike against Ukraine on the night of 10-11 June, using Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 attack drones. In total, Russian forces conducted 25 airstrikes during the day. They also carried out about 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Advertisement:

Russian forces focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; heavy fighting are ongoing. A total of 19 combat clashes occurred on these fronts during the day.

The operational situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the training of Russian individual units continues on its training grounds.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During the day, they conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Bilopilla in Sumy Oblast, and Kolontaiv in Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Oleksandrivka Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Kruhle, Budarky, Buzove, Chuhunivka, Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast. Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. They conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were attacked from artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes toward Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zalizne, Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, and launched airstrikes there. They conducted artillery shelling of Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 12 Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. At the same time, Russian forces launched artillery attacks near Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes on Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast. They fired on the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Novoberyslav and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. Occupiers carried out artillery shelling, in particular, of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, two field artillery units, and a Russian radar station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!