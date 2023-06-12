Flooding level in Kherson Oblast decreased by 64 cm per day

As of the morning of 12 June, the flood level in Kherson dropped to 3m 29cm, while in Mykolaiv the water dropped by 6 cm overnight.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Headquarters for the Response to the Aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP

Quote from Prokudin: "It's the seventh day of the response to the aftermath of the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. As of now, the water continues to recede and has already reached 3m 29cm, a 64cm drop compared to yesterday evening.

46 cities, towns and villages remain submerged – 32 on the right bank and 14 on the left. In the liberated area, 3,801 houses are flooded. On the right bank, 2,743 people were rescued from the water trap, including 228 children and 77 people with limited mobility. We evacuated 2,318 people from Kherson alone.

The situation on the left bank remains critical. The Russians are blocking evacuations and not conducting them themselves. They are also preventing us from rescuing our people by opening fire on the backs of the elderly and people with limited mobility. However, our rescue operation continues on the left bank. We have already rescued 112 people from there. I cannot disclose all the details."

Details: Meanwhile, Olha Maliarchuk, Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, stated on Facebook that the water level was 3.6 metres as of the morning of 12 June.

The Headquarters for the Response to the Aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant reported on the morning of 12 June that over 72% or 14,395 cubic kilometres of water had been lost from the reservoir.

The water in Nikopol has receded to the point where it is impossible to determine its level.

The water level in the Dnipro River in Kherson has dropped by 2 metres to 3.6 metres. The water level has averagely been declining by 1-5 cm per hour over the past 24 hours.

The water has gradually receded in the Nyzhnodniprovskyi Nature Park. The water in the Kamianska Sich National Park continues to decrease by 8.5 metres.

The water level of the Inhulets River in the Inhulets irrigation system is slowly decreasing. In contrast, water is gradually flowing into Mykolaiv Oblast.

Sienkevych said that overnight the water level in Mykolaiv's waters dropped by another 6 cm and, since the beginning of the flooding, by 55 cm.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on the morning of 12 June that the water level in the Dnipro River at the Kherson checkpoint was gradually decreasing at 3.31 metres. Since the accident, the water level has dropped by 7.73 metres at the Kakhovka Reservoir at the Nikopol checkpoint.

Thirty-two settlements (3,801 houses, a decrease of 20 houses) on the right bank of Kherson Oblast and 14 settlements on the temporarily occupied territory remain flooded.

Quote from SES: "A total of 2,743 people (including 205 children and 76 people with reduced mobility) have been evacuated in Kherson Oblast. 702 people (including 30 children and 40 people with reduced mobility) were rescued.

Psychological counselling was provided to 371 people. The 101 lines [emergency line in Ukraine] have received 1,034 calls from citizens since the start of work.

We have set up 14 evacuation points."

