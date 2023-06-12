All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Duda spoke with Zelenskyy before meeting with Macron and Scholz

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 11:07
Duda spoke with Zelenskyy before meeting with Macron and Scholz

During a telephone conversation on Sunday, Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as European Pravda reports

Details: President Andrzej Duda and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation to discuss the outcomes of the Bucharest Nine summit in Bratislava as well as the ongoing preparations for the NATO summit scheduled to take place in Vilnius in July. The Ukrainian president informed Andrzej Duda about the situation at the contact line in light of the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Polish President's Office said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported on the conversation with the Polish president.

Advertisement:

"A late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda has ended. We discussed our expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of decisive steps by the Alliance to guarantee the security of Ukraine. I am grateful for the significant defence support from Poland. We also discussed further priority needs on the contact line," the Ukrainian President wrote on Telegram and Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that on Monday, Andrzej Duda is leaving on a trip to Paris, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting in the Weimar Triangle format with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The dinner meeting will focus on Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and security guarantees from allies ahead of the Alliance's summit in July.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: