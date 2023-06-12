Duda spoke with Zelenskyy before meeting with Macron and Scholz

During a telephone conversation on Sunday, Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as European Pravda reports

Details: President Andrzej Duda and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation to discuss the outcomes of the Bucharest Nine summit in Bratislava as well as the ongoing preparations for the NATO summit scheduled to take place in Vilnius in July. The Ukrainian president informed Andrzej Duda about the situation at the contact line in light of the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Polish President's Office said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported on the conversation with the Polish president.

"A late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda has ended. We discussed our expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of decisive steps by the Alliance to guarantee the security of Ukraine. I am grateful for the significant defence support from Poland. We also discussed further priority needs on the contact line," the Ukrainian President wrote on Telegram and Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that on Monday, Andrzej Duda is leaving on a trip to Paris, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting in the Weimar Triangle format with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The dinner meeting will focus on Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and security guarantees from allies ahead of the Alliance's summit in July.

