All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defender of Zmiinyi Island returns from Russian captivity on his birthday

Monday, 12 June 2023, 14:45

A 28-year-old Ukrainian defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island who has been released from Russian captivity returned to Ukraine on 11 June - his birthday.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

His name has not been disclosed.

Advertisement:

The liberated soldier told the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine that he did not believe he would come home until the last moment.

"We got on the bus and spent the whole journey blindfolded. I was thinking, what if something goes wrong? What if the swap gets cancelled or something and we go back? But I had this profound faith that everything would go as planned," the soldier recalls.

He felt relieved only at the border when he set foot on his homeland and saw children waving Ukrainian flags, saluting the liberated soldiers.

"I got lucky - destiny gave me such a birthday present. I cannot express the emotions I felt. I turned my head away and cried. It was like the whole of Ukraine knew it was my birthday," the soldier said.

A 28-year old defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island has been liberated from Russian captivity. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
A 28-year old defender of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island has been liberated from Russian captivity. 
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

He added that captivity was psychologically challenging.

"Every night you go to bed and pray, thinking of your loved ones. To everyone who is still in captivity, don’t give up and stay positive, don’t be afraid and don’t lose heart," he said.

Background:

On 11 June, as a result of the latest round of PoW swaps, Ukraine brought back 95 soldiers, including members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard of Ukraine. Some of the released soldiers had been held captive by the Wagner Group and the Akhmat unit, and three of them were not officially recognised as captives by the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: