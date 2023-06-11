All Sections
Details about those released: prisoners of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites, those with unconfirmed status

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 23:00
Details about those released: prisoners of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites, those with unconfirmed status

Among the 95 Ukrainian defenders released on Sunday's exchange, some were held captive by the Wagner Group and the Akhmat unit, and three were not officially confirmed as prisoners by Russians.

Source: Coordination headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war, Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Among the 95 released from captivity – 51 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including 15 territorial defence soldiers), 29 National Guardsmen, 11 border guards, and four military sailors.

All those released this time are men. Among them are two officers, the rest are private and non-commissioned officers.

In particular, it was possible to return the defenders who were held captive by the Wagner Group and the Akhmat unit.

This time, the defenders of Mariupol (including Azovstal) and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, captured from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, were returned from captivity. 27 of the released soldiers defended the Donetsk front (five of them from near the city of Bakhmut). There are defenders of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Sumy fronts.

The headquarters also reports that among the released Ukrainians, three had the status of "identity search".

"That is, Ukraine also returns those defenders who were not officially confirmed by the enemy as prisoners," the report says.

The headquarters also notes that a military musician of the 36th brigade, a marine, has returned from captivity, among others. Seven released servicemen took part in the helicopter missions of the Main Directorate of Intelligence to supply the besieged Azovstal in occupied Mariupol. Among those returned are also four with serious injuries. One person released had a significant weight loss (30 kilograms), there are military personnel with a complication of diseases.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine released footage of the meeting of released prisoners on Ukrainian land.

Background: On 11 June, Ukraine brought home 95 people, including soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, National Guard and Border Guard, in another prisoner of war swap.

