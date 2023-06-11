All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back 95 war prisoners taken from Mariupol, Bakhmut and Zmiinyi Island

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 18:59
Ukraine brings back 95 war prisoners taken from Mariupol, Bakhmut and Zmiinyi Island
FREED WAR PRISONERS, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Ukraine has brought home 95 people, including soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, National Guard and Border Guard, in another prisoner of war swap.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry

 
FREED WAR PRISONERS, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Quote: "Prisoner of war swap. We are bringing back home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards.

Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and 2 officers.

Advertisement:

In particular, war prisoners [taken – ed.] from Mariupol, Chornobyl, Zmiinyi [Snake] Island, from Bakhmut, as well as defenders of Azovstal steelworks, are returning to their families.

We also managed to bring back the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to Azovstal in the surrounded Mariupol."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: Yermak added that many of them had untreated injuries while in captivity.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that 94 captured Russian servicemen were returned to the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: