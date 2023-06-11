All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back 95 war prisoners taken from Mariupol, Bakhmut and Zmiinyi Island

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 18:59
Ukraine brings back 95 war prisoners taken from Mariupol, Bakhmut and Zmiinyi Island
FREED WAR PRISONERS, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Ukraine has brought home 95 people, including soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, National Guard and Border Guard, in another prisoner of war swap.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry

 
FREED WAR PRISONERS, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Quote: "Prisoner of war swap. We are bringing back home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards.

Advertisement:

Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and 2 officers.

In particular, war prisoners [taken – ed.] from Mariupol, Chornobyl, Zmiinyi [Snake] Island, from Bakhmut, as well as defenders of Azovstal steelworks, are returning to their families.

We also managed to bring back the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to Azovstal in the surrounded Mariupol."

Details: Yermak added that many of them had untreated injuries while in captivity.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that 94 captured Russian servicemen were returned to the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: