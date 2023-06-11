Ukraine brings back 95 war prisoners taken from Mariupol, Bakhmut and Zmiinyi Island

Ukraine has brought home 95 people, including soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, National Guard and Border Guard, in another prisoner of war swap.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry

FREED WAR PRISONERS, PHOTO FROM YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Quote: "Prisoner of war swap. We are bringing back home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards.

Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and 2 officers.

In particular, war prisoners [taken – ed.] from Mariupol, Chornobyl, Zmiinyi [Snake] Island, from Bakhmut, as well as defenders of Azovstal steelworks, are returning to their families.

We also managed to bring back the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to Azovstal in the surrounded Mariupol."

Details: Yermak added that many of them had untreated injuries while in captivity.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that 94 captured Russian servicemen were returned to the Russian Federation.

