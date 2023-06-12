Kherson administration prohibits entry to Korabel district, implements curfew

From 13 June, entry to Korabel, a microdistrict in the city of Kherson that was flooded as a result of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), will be prohibited; the inhabitants of the island will be allowed to move around it freely from 12:00 to 15:00 during the week.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Today it was decided to ban entry to the island of the city of Kherson. Citizens remaining on the island will be allowed to move around from 12:00 to 15:00. This is being done because of the necessity of mine clearance, conducting investigative actions by law enforcement agencies, as well as for cleaning of the territory by public utilities.

Advertisement:

From 12:00 to 15:00, people will be allowed to leave their homes. When the water drains completely, several [distribution – ed.] spots, where [people can obtain] drinking water, humanitarian aid, food, medical supplies will be established.

Please treat this with understanding and do not violate the restriction of movement on the territory of the island."

Details: The ban on entry to the Korabel microdistrict will come into effect from Tuesday, 13 June.

On 13-19 June, a curfew in this microdistrict will be in effect from 15:00 to 12:00 the next day.

The evacuation of the population continues, it is carried out by representatives of the State Emergency Service and the city military administration.

For reference: Korabel is a microdistrict in the west part of the city of Kherson, located on the Karantynnyi ("Quarantine") Island and is connected by three bridges with the rest of the city. It was deeply affected by the flooding caused by the Russian military blowing up the Kakhovka HPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!