All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kherson administration prohibits entry to Korabel district, implements curfew

Monday, 12 June 2023, 17:40
Kherson administration prohibits entry to Korabel district, implements curfew

From 13 June, entry to Korabel, a microdistrict in the city of Kherson that was flooded as a result of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), will be prohibited; the inhabitants of the island will be allowed to move around it freely from 12:00 to 15:00 during the week.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration 

Quote: "Today it was decided to ban entry to the island of the city of Kherson. Citizens remaining on the island will be allowed to move around from 12:00 to 15:00. This is being done because of the necessity of mine clearance, conducting investigative actions by law enforcement agencies, as well as for cleaning of the territory by public utilities.

From 12:00 to 15:00, people will be allowed to leave their homes. When the water drains completely, several [distribution – ed.] spots, where [people can obtain] drinking water, humanitarian aid, food, medical supplies will be established.

Advertisement:

Please treat this with understanding and do not violate the restriction of movement on the territory of the island."

Details: The ban on entry to the Korabel microdistrict will come into effect from Tuesday, 13 June.

On 13-19 June, a curfew in this microdistrict will be in effect from 15:00 to 12:00 the next day.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The evacuation of the population continues, it is carried out by representatives of the State Emergency Service and the city military administration.

For reference: Korabel is a microdistrict in the west part of the city of Kherson, located on the Karantynnyi ("Quarantine") Island and is connected by three bridges with the rest of the city. It was deeply affected by the flooding caused by the Russian military blowing up the Kakhovka HPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: