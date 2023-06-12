Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian Alligator attack helicopter
Monday, 12 June 2023, 18:46
Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 12 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Our soldiers destroyed another expensive enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter, also known as Alligator. Glory to Ukraine!"
Details: The General Staff did not reveal the front where this air defence work was carried out.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!