Russians on defensive in south, try to advance toward Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward the liberated settlement of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast; they are on the defensive in the south.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 June

Details: Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

During the day, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an area of Russian personnel concentration and three field artillery units.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles on residential buildings in Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, in total, Russian forces conducted 17 airstrikes and carried out about 22 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. Civil infrastructure was damaged. In particular, residential private buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed as a result of the attacks on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast and Shevchenkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Also, Russian terrorists dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one civilian, and destroying private houses.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Twenty-three combat clashes took place over the day.

The operational situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, during the day, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on the settlements of Tymonovychi, Khotiivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Zarutske, Hirky in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Milove and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vesele. They conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Yampil, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Russian occupiers fired artillery on the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the area of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Blahodatne, Novomarkove, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Pivdenne, Sukha Balka in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, but were unsuccessful. They carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. Fired from artillery on Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka, Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 14 Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces carried out airstrikes toward Staromykhailivka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, they deployed artillery to fire on Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward Blahodatne. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. Russian occupiers fired at Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They launched an airstrike near the settlement of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Zherebianky, Lobkove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Novoberyslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Chornobaivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Berehove, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to use civilian infrastructure to provide medical care to their wounded servicemen. Thus, in the settlement of Mistky, Luhansk Oblast, on the territory of a local school, the Russian invaders set up a field hospital, where more than 100 occupiers are being treated.

