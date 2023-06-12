All Sections
UN mission waits for guarantees from Russia to go to flooded left bank of Kherson Oblast

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 20:15

The UN is ready to send a special mission to help victims of the Kakhovka HPP blowing up on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, but they expect security guarantees from the Russian side.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have started providing humanitarian aid to the affected population on the right bank of Kherson Oblast.

He also said that a UN mission has already been formed and is ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro River, but they expect security guarantees from the Russian side to do this.

Quote: "According to our agreement, which we reached last Thursday with the UN... such a mission has been formed; they sent a request for security guarantees to Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine immediately provided such guarantees. Russia has not responded yet," Dmytro Kuleba said.

Kuleba also informed that, cargoes from 12 of the 19 countries that have provided assistance to Ukraine to overcome the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP blowing up have already been delivered to Ukraine as of today.

