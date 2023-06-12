All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN mission waits for guarantees from Russia to go to flooded left bank of Kherson Oblast

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 20:15

The UN is ready to send a special mission to help victims of the Kakhovka HPP blowing up on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, but they expect security guarantees from the Russian side.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have started providing humanitarian aid to the affected population on the right bank of Kherson Oblast.

He also said that a UN mission has already been formed and is ready to go to the left bank of the Dnipro River, but they expect security guarantees from the Russian side to do this.

Advertisement:

Quote: "According to our agreement, which we reached last Thursday with the UN... such a mission has been formed; they sent a request for security guarantees to Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine immediately provided such guarantees. Russia has not responded yet," Dmytro Kuleba said.

Kuleba also informed that, cargoes from 12 of the 19 countries that have provided assistance to Ukraine to overcome the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP blowing up have already been delivered to Ukraine as of today.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: