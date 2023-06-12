All Sections
Ukraine aims to create a defence industry alliance with Western countries – Foreign Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:42

Kyiv is working on creating an alliance of defence industries that would unite the production facilities of arms enterprises in Ukraine and Western countries and help establish the production of modern equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s announcement on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on Monday.

According to the Foreign Minister, over the past few months, Ukraine has begun to raise with its partners the issue of a necessary defence industry alliance, given Kyiv's growing needs for modern equipment and its maintenance.

"Since the scale of the war is not decreasing, as we receive more and more assistance, all this needs to be serviced. Secondly, we need new modern developments: drones, the production of high-precision projectiles, a lot of things – it all also needs to be created," Kuleba explained.

He announced the organisation of "a serious international event that will give impetus to the creation of an alliance of defence industries, of which Ukraine, in particular the Ministry of Strategic Industry and Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Defence Industry company – ed.], will be a part".

This alliance will be designed to solve two tasks: to ensure the constancy of supplies of Western equipment to Ukraine, as well as to integrate the Ukrainian military-industrial complex of Ukraine into the Western defence industry.

Background: Ukroboronprom began to actively cooperate with Western states from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and by the autumn of 2022 signed agreements with six NATO member states.

There are plans to open a joint venture in Ukraine together with the German concern Rheinmetall in July, as well as agreements with the Czech Republic and Poland about tank repairs.

