Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State

The United States is confident in the success of Ukraine's counter-offensive, which it believes will strengthen Kyiv's position in any future negotiations to end the war with Russia.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, at a press conference in Washington on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken has noted that "we are talking about the very first days" of the Ukrainian offensive, so it is too early to say what it might lead to.

Quote: "But it is important to understand that as a result of the support of more than 50 countries for Ukraine, as well as the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military, we are confident that they will continue to succeed in what they are trying to achieve – to regain the territory that Russia has seized from them."

Details: According to the US Secretary of State, the long-term support of Ukraine by its Western allies is aimed at establishing a peace that is "just and lasting".

Quote: "Success in the counteroffensive would do two things – strengthen the US position at any negotiating table, should the opportunity arise, and perhaps force Putin to finally focus on negotiating an end to the war he started. In that sense, it could actually bring peace closer, not further away."

More details: That is why, the Secretary of State said, the United States will continue to "maximise our support to Ukraine now so that it can succeed on the battlefield" and will also work on other forms of support to enable Ukraine to become a successful state.

Background: Last week, CNN reported, citing US officials, that Ukrainian troops had achieved their first successes in breaking through the Russian defence line near Bakhmut, but suffered significant losses.

In addition, according to the Estonian Defence Intelligence Centre, the activity of hostilities in Ukraine has increased significantly, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking on several fronts at once.

