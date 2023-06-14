All Sections
UN warns of increase in food prices due to blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 09:40

The United Nations has said that the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) would have a huge impact on global food security, lead to rising food prices and could cause problems with drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people.

Source: Reuters

Details: Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, emphasised in a comment to BBC that the impact on food security could be significant.

Quote: "This is a breadbasket – that whole area going down towards the Black Sea and Crimea is a breadbasket not only for Ukraine but also for the world. We're in difficulties already on food security but food prices, I'm sure, are bound to increase," he said.

More details: According to the official, there will be enormous problems with harvesting and planting the next crop, which will have a huge impact on global food security.

Griffiths added that 700,000 people depend on the Kakhovka Reservoir for drinking water. People will get sick more often without clean water, and the most vulnerable in this situation are children.

And he also noted that this scale of damage to civil infrastructure facilities is completely against the international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

