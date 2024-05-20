All Sections
DeepState has reported that the Russians have advanced near 10 Ukrainian settlements.

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 20 May 2024, 02:28
DeepState has reported that the Russians have advanced near 10 Ukrainian settlements.
A map. Screenshot: DeepState

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy advanced southeast and south to Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviivka, Netailove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramik, Berestove, in Zelene and near Buhruvatka."

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the situation on the front remains tense but under control.

Subjects: war
Russians redeploy a third of their bombers to Olenya airfield – Defense Express
Russian military bloggers experiment with criticising Russian Defence Ministry – ISW
Situation on front remains tense, but under control – Ukraine's General Staff
