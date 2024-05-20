DeepState has reported that the Russians have advanced near 10 Ukrainian settlements.
Monday, 20 May 2024, 02:28
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy advanced southeast and south to Robotyne, near Verbove, in Paraskoviivka, Netailove, near Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, Keramik, Berestove, in Zelene and near Buhruvatka."
Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the situation on the front remains tense but under control.
