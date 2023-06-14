All Sections
No cases or suspicions of cholera recorded in areas affected by blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 10:41

No cases or suspicions of cholera have been recorded as of the morning of 14 June in the areas of submersion after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up by Russian troops.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: In the affected regions, 38 water monitoring points of surface water bodies were formed along the river and sea coast in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

The results of analysis of samples taken, in particular, from reservoirs and patients with signs of an acute intestinal infection, are negative.

Quote: "There are no registered cases or suspicions of cholera in Ukraine as of now," the Ministry of Health informed.

At the same time, the ministry noted that they are ready for any scenario.

"Three hospitals have been allocated: in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, which will become hubs in case of potential infectious disease outbreaks. Additional infectious beds have been deployed in medical facilities and the availability of all necessary medicines has been ensured," the ministry said.

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported that surface water bodies in flooded regions had a significant excess of microbiological indicators, so bathing or using this water for food processing is inadvisable.

It is also forbidden to catch and consume fish from the polluted water bodies.

Background:

