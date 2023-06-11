No swimming or eating fish: Ukrainian Health Minister explains epidemiological situation after Kakhovka HPP explosion

There have been no cases of infectious diseases detected in areas flooded as a result of Russian troops blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, says Ukrainian Healthcare Minister Viktor Liashko.

Currently, the situation is stable but tense, the Minister of Health reported on 11 June on air of Yedyni Novyny, the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Liashko reports that there are observation posts in the flooded area that take water for research from various sources every day, in particular, from reservoirs and barrel trucks that bring drinking water.

"The water in the centralised water supply network fully complies with sanitary standards and regulations and is safe for consumption. Drinking water also complies with the standards," said the head of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the situation is different in surface reservoirs.

"We record significant faecal pollution, and if this water gets on the table, to be drunk by people, or it is used for swimming, it can lead to the emergence of infectious diseases," Viktor Liashko emphasises.

He called on citizens not to swim in bodies of water and not to eat fish from there in any form.

According to the minister, this can lead to outbreaks of epidemics of intestinal infections.

"We ask everyone to refrain and not to buy anything at flea markets that may be near these bodies of water. The outbreak itself will not happen if no one violates the requirements of sanitary norms and rules," Viktor Liashko added.

He noted that currently, there are no cases of infectious diseases.

Background:

In the village of Marianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, more than 850 kilograms of aquatic organisms, including fish, died as a result of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the draining of the reservoir.

