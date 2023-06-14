All Sections
Water recedes by another 32 cm in Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:14
Water recedes by another 32 cm in Kherson Oblast
WATER RECEDING FROM THE KAMIANSKA SICH NATIONAL PARK, PHOTO: UKRAINIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION MINISTRY

Overnight, the water receded by another 32 cm in Kherson Oblast, but 28 de-occupied settlements remain flooded.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration  press serviceMinistry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, as of this morning, the average water level in the flooded areas is 2.13 metres. This is 32 cm less than on Tuesday evening. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration notes that the dynamics of water decline remains consistent.

At the same time, 28 de-occupied settlements remain flooded. The water receded completely from the villages of Zapovit, Bobrovyi Kut and Burhunka.

In total, 3,103 residential buildings remain underwater. Over the past day, water has moved away from about 500 homes.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reports that the water level of the Dnipro River at the Kherson mark has decreased by more than 3 metres and is at 2.44 metres. Every hour, the water level decreases by 1-3 cm.

The water is gradually draining in the Nyzhnodniprovsky Nature Park area, the ministry noted. Now the average level is 2.40 m. The draining of water also continues in the Velykyi Luh National Park. In the Kamianska Sich National Park, the level of water has decreased by more than 10 metres.

The State Emergency Service reports that 2,779 people were evacuated in Kherson Oblast, including 300 children and 77 people with limited mobility. A total 714 people were rescued, including 30 children and 40 people with limited mobility. Psychological assistance was provided for 378 people. There are 14 evacuation points.

Since the beginning of the rescue operation, the State Emergency Service has received 1,280 appeals from citizens.

