70% of Ukrainians believe Zelenskyy should stay in office until end of martial law

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 June 2024, 16:39
Photo: Office of the President

70% of the respondents in a recent poll agreed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should remain president of Ukraine until the end of martial law.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Details: 22% of respondents disagreed with this statement.

The percentage of respondents who agreed varies between 65% and 74% depending on the oblast where they live, meaning that the vast majority of Ukrainians do not question the president’s legitimacy, sociologists say.

More than half of Ukrainians approve of the leader's performance in office.

The majority of Ukrainians (58%) also agree that the Ukrainian government should not compromise in negotiations.

Another 30% believe that Ukraine will continue to fight as long as necessary.

Background: Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said he believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's legitimacy has "come to an end".

Subjects: Zelenskyymartial law
