Estonia to give Ukraine equipment to deal with effects of Kakhovka power plant destruction

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 15:02

Estonia’s Rescue Board will give Ukraine equipment to deal with the aftermath of the flooding caused by the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: ERR, Estonian Public Broadcasting service, citing Margo Klaos, Director General of the Estonian Rescue Board

Quote from Klaos: "The priority is currently to evacuate civilians from the flooded areas, but as soon as the water level drops it will be possible to calculate the losses and start pumping the water out. It’s very important for us to be able to help Ukraine during this crisis. That’s what friends are for."

Details: Estonia will provide Ukraine with hoses, pumps, absorbent material, boats, wetsuits, waterproof rubber pants, and cork vests.

Ukraine will receive a total of €457,000 worth of equipment from Estonia, funded by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previously: On Tuesday, 13 June, the European Commission reported that 14 EU member states have provided assistance to Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP explosion; the list of equipment includes 76 boats, more than 300 pumps, and 160,000 items for outfitting shelters for civilians affected by the flooding.

