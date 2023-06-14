Ground Forces of Ukraine post video of combat work of helicopter unit

The army aviation of the Ground Forces of Ukraine continues to perform combat tasks against the Russians.

Source: video by the 11th Separate Brigade of the Army Aviation Kherson

Details: The Ukrainian military has posted the scenes of combat [with non-guided missiles – ed.] of the Ukrainian helicopter unit.

Advertisement:

An unnamed four-legged hero was also caught on camera.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





