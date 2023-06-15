All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Invaders hit Sumy Oblast 19 times in one day: destruction reported, one person injured

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 03:19
Invaders hit Sumy Oblast 19 times in one day: destruction reported, one person injured
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY OMA

The Russian occupiers shelled border communities in Sumy Oblast 19 times on 14 June, with 122 explosions recorded. Power lines, cars, residential buildings and other buildings were damaged, and one person was injured.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Mortar attacks were carried out in the Bilopillia hromada (17 explosions), with one of them damaging a power line. There was also shelling from tubed artillery (10 explosions) and attacks using AGS grenade launchers (10 explosions).

There was an air strike from a helicopter in the Novoslobidka hromada (3 explosions). Mortar strikes were also recorded (7 explosions).

Advertisement:

Russians fired mortars at the Esman hromada (26 explosions). The attack damaged a water tower located on the territory of an agricultural business, a warehouse, and a power line.

There was an artillery shelling in the Velykopysarivka hromada (4 explosions).

The Seredyno-Buda hromada was hit with mortars (8 explosions) and an AGS grenade launcher (23 explosions). The bombardment damaged an apartment building, outbuildings, and a residential building. Another mortar attack (8 explosions) damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 7 private houses, a non-residential building, 4 private cars, a shop, and a scooter. One person was injured and taken to hospital.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In Shalyhyne hromada, an attack with the use of tubed artillery was recorded (5 explosions).

There was a mortar attack in Putyvl hromada (1 explosion).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: