Invaders hit Sumy Oblast 19 times in one day: destruction reported, one person injured

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 03:19
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY OMA

The Russian occupiers shelled border communities in Sumy Oblast 19 times on 14 June, with 122 explosions recorded. Power lines, cars, residential buildings and other buildings were damaged, and one person was injured.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Mortar attacks were carried out in the Bilopillia hromada (17 explosions), with one of them damaging a power line. There was also shelling from tubed artillery (10 explosions) and attacks using AGS grenade launchers (10 explosions).

There was an air strike from a helicopter in the Novoslobidka hromada (3 explosions). Mortar strikes were also recorded (7 explosions).

Russians fired mortars at the Esman hromada (26 explosions). The attack damaged a water tower located on the territory of an agricultural business, a warehouse, and a power line.

There was an artillery shelling in the Velykopysarivka hromada (4 explosions).

The Seredyno-Buda hromada was hit with mortars (8 explosions) and an AGS grenade launcher (23 explosions). The bombardment damaged an apartment building, outbuildings, and a residential building. Another mortar attack (8 explosions) damaged 2 multi-storey buildings, 7 private houses, a non-residential building, 4 private cars, a shop, and a scooter. One person was injured and taken to hospital.

In Shalyhyne hromada, an attack with the use of tubed artillery was recorded (5 explosions).

There was a mortar attack in Putyvl hromada (1 explosion).

