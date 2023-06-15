All Sections
Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive on three fronts – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 05:20
STOCK PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian troops continue counteroffensive operations on at least three fronts, and on 14 June, they achieved certain successes, according to the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: It was reported that Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on 14 June that Ukrainian troops have advanced between 200 to 500 metres on unspecified areas of the Bakhmut front and between 300 to 350 metres on unspecified areas of the Zaporizhzhia front.

The ISW also noted that, according to reports by Russian milbloggers, Ukrainian troops continue their counterattacks in the northwestern, northeastern, and southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut.

In addition, the ISW emphasised, Ukrainian and Russian sources have reported that fighting continues in the western part of Donetsk Oblast, in particular in the vicinity of Makarivka (south of Velyka Novosilka), as well as in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to the south of Orikhiv.

Quote: "Russian milbloggers speculated that heavy rain and poor weather in southern Ukraine may have decreased the tempo of Ukrainian attacks, but Maliar emphasised that weather conditions do not always have an impact of Ukrainian offensive actions. 

Valerii Shershen, spokesperson of the Tavriia Group of Forces (Ukraine's south) noted that Ukrainian forces on the Tavriiia (Zaporizhzhia) front are prioritising strikes on Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems."

According to the ISW, Russian EW systems are of decisive importance in complicating Ukrainian attacks in this area of the front.

