Ukrainian forces advance on 2 fronts, liberating up to 500 metres in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 June 2023, 13:21
The defence forces of Ukraine continue to advance; there is certain progress on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts – in spite of the Russians' superiority in artillery and aviation.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Over the past day, on the Bakhmut front they advanced from 200 to 500 metres in various areas. On the Zaporizhzhia front, they advanced from 300 to 350 metres."

Details: According to her, on the Berdiansk front, fighting continues near the village of Makarivka, on the Mariupol front – in the districts of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk.

Maliar drew attention to the fact that the defenders are advancing in the conditions of extremely fierce battles, and the Russian air and artillery superiority.

The Russians suffer losses both in manpower and in equipment and weapons. For example, during the past day, 13 June, the occupiers lost an artillery battery of self-propelled guns, 2 electronic warfare systems, up to 10 units of automotive equipment, a radar system for reconnaissance and fire control, and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Background:

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces were moving towards positions of the Russian invaders in different sectors of the front, and intensive actions are needed to liberate the occupied territories.
  • According to the General Staff, over the past day, the Armed Forces killed 680 invaders and destroyed 8 of their tanks.

