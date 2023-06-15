All Sections
Lithuania and its allies to purchase air defence capabilities for Ukraine for over €100 million

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 09:33

Lithuania, together with the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland, plans to purchase air defence equipment for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Details: The amount that the allies will allocate for the purchase of air defence capabilities for Ukraine will amount to € 107.5 million. Lithuania's contribution will be €6 million.

Quote: "Lithuania persistently comes up with ways to support Ukraine. The air capabilities provided by seven nations will support Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical infrastructure, civilian population and military personnel," said Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas

The purchase of air defence capabilities is the first of five planned support packages within the second stage of purchases by the International Fund for Ukraine. The seven countries that are part of the fund have collected almost €608 million.

The first phase also includes the manufacture of combat and reconnaissance drones, which will be sent to Ukraine this summer.

Background: The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands will purchase four VERA-EG passive observation radar stations worth €150 million for Ukraine.

