The Netherlands to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems

Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, has announced a contribution to the air defence of Ukraine against the backdrop of regular Russian attacks.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a letter by Ollongren to the Parliament of the Netherlands

Details: Among other things, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands will purchase four VERA-EG passive observation radar stations that cost €150 million for Ukraine.

Quote: "The radars can be used mainly for detection, locating, tracking and identifying aerial, ground and naval targets. Thus, the Netherlands are making their contribution to the integrated air defence system of Ukraine," Ollongren stressed.

Details: She added that the defence ministers of the member states of the United Expedition Forces led by the UK agreed to spend €107 million from the International Fund for Ukraine on strengthening the air defence of Kyiv.

"In addition to this, tomorrow at the meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine, it will be announced that the Netherlands are allocating €40 million for the procurement of air defence equipment within the framework of multilateral partnership, which will be delivered in Ukraine shortly," she reported.

The Militarnyi website states that the VERA-NG system consists of three receivers of emission signals with a 360-degree range. The system will transfer its calculations with information about distance, azimuth and altitude to combat air defence control points. The operation range of the system is 400 km, with a precision of up to 20 m.

Background: On 14 June, the US announced the new US$325 million military aid package, including projectiles for the NASAMS anti-aircraft systems, the anti-aircraft systems Stinger and the anti-tank systems Javelin.

