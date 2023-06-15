Greta Thunberg joins rally in Bonn against Russian ecocide in Ukraine

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg joined the rally against ecocide in Ukraine, which was organised by Ukrainians in Bonn, Germany, in front of the United Nations building.

Source: This was reported by DW, writes European Pravda

Details: Greta Thunberg explained that the action is carried out in support of Ukraine and against crimes committed by Russia.

Quote: "All I can say is that we support you [Ukraine – ed.], we stand behind you. The world’s eyes are on Ukraine, on Russia right now. We are not going to be bystanders, we are not going to be silent. Stay strong, we stand in solidarity with you," Thunberg commented.

She also noted that her opinion of the United Nation’s response to the crisis is not very high.

On the evening of 7 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian forces.

Zelenskyy stressed that despite the fact that the tragedy occurred on the night of 6 June, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to save lives", as this is what these structures were created for.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, explained that the problem is not in the lack of desire to do something, but in the procedures that slow down the deployment of UN missions in the affected territories.

In response, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Saviano Abreu said that UN humanitarian missions were helping the affected regions of Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP from the first day.

According to Abreu, since 6 June, 18,000 people affected by the disaster have received food thanks to the UN. OCHA donated 100,000 bottles of water, hygiene kits for refugee centres, 10,000 cleaning tablets from Mykolaiv to Kherson, and provided direct cash assistance for 3,500 people affected by flooding.

