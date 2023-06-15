All Sections
"The Bakhmut calculator": Border guards keep "adding" to Russian losses

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 June 2023, 14:44
The Bakhmut calculator: Border guards keep adding to Russian losses
SCREENSHOT

Recently, border guards in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed a group of Russian forces on the Bakhmut front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In particular, UAV operators of one of the mechanised brigades identified the location of the invaders' new positions and the routes to approach them.

Firepower of the border guard unit was also used to kill the cluster of the Russian occupation forces' infantry.

The work of the border guards' mortar and grenade launcher units yielded results – the enemy lost 16 occupiers, 5 killed and 11 wounded."

Details: It is noted that under constant fire, the Russians abandoned their plans to fortify the front-line positions and retreated.

Advertisement: