All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"The Bakhmut calculator": Border guards keep "adding" to Russian losses

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 June 2023, 14:44
The Bakhmut calculator: Border guards keep adding to Russian losses
SCREENSHOT

Recently, border guards in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed a group of Russian forces on the Bakhmut front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In particular, UAV operators of one of the mechanised brigades identified the location of the invaders' new positions and the routes to approach them.

Advertisement:

Firepower of the border guard unit was also used to kill the cluster of the Russian occupation forces' infantry.

The work of the border guards' mortar and grenade launcher units yielded results – the enemy lost 16 occupiers, 5 killed and 11 wounded."

Details: It is noted that under constant fire, the Russians abandoned their plans to fortify the front-line positions and retreated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: