Machine oil is still leaking into Black Sea from Kakhovka HPP

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:39
Oil is leaking from the turbine hall of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and flowing towards the Black Sea.

Source: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in a conversation with US Ambassador Bridget Brink

Details: The Interior Minister said that additional equipment, reagents and specialists are needed to repair the leak.

In addition, according to Klymenko, about 167,000 people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast alone were left without water. The first task in this area is to drill additional wells or provide water from the Dnipro riverbed.

Quote: "Today, there are no problems with the supply of water, both drinking and industrial. But it requires serious logistics. The main thing is that the people affected by this disaster get new housing."

More details: In turn, the US ambassador said she was very outraged by Russia's latest terrorist act – the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

She stressed that official Washington would make every effort to help Ukraine deal with the aftermath as soon as possible.

 
The meeting of Klymenko and Brink
PHOTO: MIA

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 June, the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, destroying the turbine hall and the station itself.
  • The destruction caused at least 150 tonnes of machine oil to flow into the Dnipro River, and 80 settlements were flooded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



