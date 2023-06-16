All Sections
Olena Zelenska receives international award for her contribution to protection of mental health of Ukrainians

Friday, 16 June 2023, 18:48
Olena Zelenska receives international award for her contribution to protection of mental health of Ukrainians
Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, received the award for Leadership in the field of health and human rights.

In particular, she was commended for the fact that more than 60,000 specialists have undergone specialised training, according to the International organisation HealthRight International.

"Mrs Zelenska is making an effort to overcome mental health stigma, advocating for policy change and funding to reduce mental health barriers, and playing a key role in the creation and development of the National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Programme," HealthRight noted.

The organisation adds that during 2022 over 60,000 specialists underwent various forms of training within the framework of the Olena Zelenska programme.

"Among them are the preparation of trainers in the Self-help Plus course on stress management from the World Health Organisation and the training course for first psychological aid to participants in the educational process during and after the end of hostilities," the international organisation says.

Halyna Skipalska, Director of the HealthRight Representative Office in Ukraine, notes that thanks to this, the mental health care system throughout Ukraine forms a new, high-quality level of mental health services and expands the opportunities for every Ukrainian to access them.

Peter Navario, CEO of HealthRight, passed the award to the First Lady through the Consul General of Ukraine in New York, Oleksii Kolobov.

Peter Navario awards the prize to the First Lady through the Consul General of Ukraine in New York, Oleksii Kolobov

Among the winners in 2023 were:

  • Deloitte, which provided free consulting services during 2022-2023.
  • The Gordon Derner School of Psychology at Adelphi University, which has joined the training of young psychologists to provide the necessary services to asylum seekers in three states in the United States.

Every year, HealthRight International recognizes individuals and organisations for their outstanding contribution to global public health by increasing the access of vulnerable populations to quality health services.

