Only Russian officers are sent to Russia for treatment after injuries

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 07:06
RUSSIANS CARRYING WOUNDED SOLDIER. SCREENSHOT

The Russians are only sending officers to Russia for treatment after being wounded in the war in Ukraine, while lower-ranking soldiers are left in makeshift hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses, which it is trying to conceal by all means.

In particular, the occupation command has established a new procedure for the treatment of wounded Russian servicemen, according to which only officers are subject to evacuation to the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Staff has reported that non-commissioned officers and privates, regardless of the severity and complexity of their injuries, are to be treated in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

To enforce this decision, the Russians are increasing the number of beds in places they use as military hospitals.

Advertisement: