All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Only Russian officers are sent to Russia for treatment after injuries

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 07:06
Only Russian officers are sent to Russia for treatment after injuries
RUSSIANS CARRYING WOUNDED SOLDIER. SCREENSHOT

The Russians are only sending officers to Russia for treatment after being wounded in the war in Ukraine, while lower-ranking soldiers are left in makeshift hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses, which it is trying to conceal by all means.

Advertisement:

In particular, the occupation command has established a new procedure for the treatment of wounded Russian servicemen, according to which only officers are subject to evacuation to the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Staff has reported that non-commissioned officers and privates, regardless of the severity and complexity of their injuries, are to be treated in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

To enforce this decision, the Russians are increasing the number of beds in places they use as military hospitals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: