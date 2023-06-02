All Sections
Russians seize property from Crimean residents without Russian passports

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 04:18
Russians seize property from Crimean residents without Russian passports
SWALLOW'S NEST CASTLE IN CRIMEA. PHOTO FROM PIXABAY.COM

Russian occupying "authorities" in temporarily occupied Crimea are seizing property from citizens of Ukraine who do not have Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, representatives of the occupying forces and collaborators who have escaped from the south of Ukraine are being housed in the confiscated buildings.

