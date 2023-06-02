Russians seize property from Crimean residents without Russian passports
Friday, 2 June 2023, 04:18
Russian occupying "authorities" in temporarily occupied Crimea are seizing property from citizens of Ukraine who do not have Russian passports.
Source: National Resistance Center
Details: According to the National Resistance Center, representatives of the occupying forces and collaborators who have escaped from the south of Ukraine are being housed in the confiscated buildings.
