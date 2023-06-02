Russians seize property from Crimean residents without Russian passports
Friday, 2 June 2023, 04:18
Russian occupying "authorities" in temporarily occupied Crimea are seizing property from citizens of Ukraine who do not have Russian passports.
Source: National Resistance Center
Details: According to the National Resistance Center, representatives of the occupying forces and collaborators who have escaped from the south of Ukraine are being housed in the confiscated buildings.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
Advertisement: