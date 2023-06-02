All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians find new methods for forced passportization in Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 07:42
Russians find new methods for forced passportization in Kherson Oblast
STOCK PHOTO BY SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are forcing residents to obtain Russian passports by 1 September, threatening to cut off their electricity supply, confiscate their property, and force eviction.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are continuing with the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, the Russian occupation administration has set 1 September of this year as the deadline for obtaining a Russian passport with written refusal of a Ukrainian passport becoming mandatory."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, local energy companies have reported that a person must have a Russian passport in order to re-sign a new electricity supply contract.

The General Staff added that all Ukrainian citizens who refuse to obtain Russian documents are threatened with termination of electricity supply, deportation, confiscation of property and forced eviction from their homes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: