All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians find new methods for forced passportization in Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 07:42
Russians find new methods for forced passportization in Kherson Oblast
STOCK PHOTO BY SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are forcing residents to obtain Russian passports by 1 September, threatening to cut off their electricity supply, confiscate their property, and force eviction.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are continuing with the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

In particular, the Russian occupation administration has set 1 September of this year as the deadline for obtaining a Russian passport with written refusal of a Ukrainian passport becoming mandatory."

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, local energy companies have reported that a person must have a Russian passport in order to re-sign a new electricity supply contract.

The General Staff added that all Ukrainian citizens who refuse to obtain Russian documents are threatened with termination of electricity supply, deportation, confiscation of property and forced eviction from their homes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: