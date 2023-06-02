Russians find new methods for forced passportization in Kherson Oblast

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are forcing residents to obtain Russian passports by 1 September, threatening to cut off their electricity supply, confiscate their property, and force eviction.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are continuing with the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, the Russian occupation administration has set 1 September of this year as the deadline for obtaining a Russian passport with written refusal of a Ukrainian passport becoming mandatory."

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, local energy companies have reported that a person must have a Russian passport in order to re-sign a new electricity supply contract.

The General Staff added that all Ukrainian citizens who refuse to obtain Russian documents are threatened with termination of electricity supply, deportation, confiscation of property and forced eviction from their homes.

