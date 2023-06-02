All Sections
Russians deliver explosives to chemical plant in Crimea, preparing for provocation

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 11:26
CRIMEA TITAN PHOTO FROM RIA NOVOSTI

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian invaders are preparing another chemical provocation to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accuse Ukraine of environmental terrorism.  

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "According to the Resistance Forces, the Russians are preparing another provocation at a chemical plant in Armiansk in temporarily occupied Crimea. They have taken explosives to the Crimea TITAN plant and are mining the area.

A possible explosion will cause the release of thousands of tonnes of toxic substances into the atmosphere and lead to a deadly danger to people and the environment."

Details: Prokudin said that in the event of a provocation, residents of Crimea and at least seven other regions of Ukraine, as well as Türkiye and the aggressor country itself, will suffer.

He posted a guide for the population with an algorithm of actions in the event of chemical hazards and added that the authorities are constantly monitoring this situation and are ready to respond promptly to all threats that may arise.

"Remain calm, do not succumb to Russian provocations and follow the announcements of the Oblast Military Administration," Prokudin summed up.

