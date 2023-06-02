All Sections
Russia and Ukraine remain open to negotiations − Chinese special envoy

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 12:45
Russia and Ukraine remain open to negotiations − Chinese special envoy
LI HUI. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs, has expressed the opinion that neither 

Ukraine nor Russia "tightly" shut the door to negotiations and, at the same time, added that the risks of escalation of the conflict remain high.

Source: Reuters with reference to the briefing on 2 May

Quote from Li: "The risk of escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war is still high."

Details: At the same time, he added that "all sides must take concrete measures to "cool down the situation" and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities."

Li also said that "the Russian side highly appreciated China's desire and efforts to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

The publication notes that in May, Li completed a 12-day tour of Kyiv, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Moscow to find a common language for a possible political settlement of the war in Ukraine.

He also said that "China is willing to do anything as long as it's conducive to easing the situation."

At the same time, the outlet notes that Li's trip, which was the subject of close attention, does not seem to have led to a diplomatic breakthrough.

Advertisement: