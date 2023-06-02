All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia and Ukraine remain open to negotiations − Chinese special envoy

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 12:45
Russia and Ukraine remain open to negotiations − Chinese special envoy
LI HUI. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs, has expressed the opinion that neither 

Ukraine nor Russia "tightly" shut the door to negotiations and, at the same time, added that the risks of escalation of the conflict remain high.

Source: Reuters with reference to the briefing on 2 May

Quote from Li: "The risk of escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war is still high."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, he added that "all sides must take concrete measures to "cool down the situation" and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities."

Li also said that "the Russian side highly appreciated China's desire and efforts to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

The publication notes that in May, Li completed a 12-day tour of Kyiv, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Moscow to find a common language for a possible political settlement of the war in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He also said that "China is willing to do anything as long as it's conducive to easing the situation."

At the same time, the outlet notes that Li's trip, which was the subject of close attention, does not seem to have led to a diplomatic breakthrough.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: