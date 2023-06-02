All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister to Orbán: If you're so smart, convince Putin to withdraw his troops

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 23:08

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has hit back at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has once again called on Ukraine to abandon the counteroffensive and seek negotiations with Russia.

Source: Kuleba's statement was made at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday 2 May, reports European Pravda’s correspondent 

Details: The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine wants the speedy restoration of peace more than anyone in the world, "but a just peace, a peace that will include, first of all, the restoration of territorial integrity".

Advertisement:

"So when someone starts saying, ‘Don’t counterattack, let's negotiate’ - well, if you’re so smart, maybe you can convince Putin to withdraw [his] troops from Ukraine, and then there will be no counteroffensive," he said.

Kuleba rejected the attempts "to constantly approach problems through the prism of Ukraine having to sacrifice something in order to arrive at a solution."

"This is a perverse logic, a sick logic that completely failed between 2014 and 2022. If you want to help, use your connections and contacts and convince Putin to leave Ukraine," he concluded.

In a Friday interview with Hungarian state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attempted to scare Ukraine by talking of the heavy losses it would suffer during the counteroffensive and called for negotiations with Moscow. Orbán also complained that it is difficult for him to be the only prime minister in the EU who "stands for peace".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: