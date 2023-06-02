Ukraine's Foreign Minister to Orbán: If you're so smart, convince Putin to withdraw his troops

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has hit back at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has once again called on Ukraine to abandon the counteroffensive and seek negotiations with Russia.

Source: Kuleba's statement was made at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday 2 May, reports European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine wants the speedy restoration of peace more than anyone in the world, "but a just peace, a peace that will include, first of all, the restoration of territorial integrity".

"So when someone starts saying, ‘Don’t counterattack, let's negotiate’ - well, if you’re so smart, maybe you can convince Putin to withdraw [his] troops from Ukraine, and then there will be no counteroffensive," he said.

Kuleba rejected the attempts "to constantly approach problems through the prism of Ukraine having to sacrifice something in order to arrive at a solution."

"This is a perverse logic, a sick logic that completely failed between 2014 and 2022. If you want to help, use your connections and contacts and convince Putin to leave Ukraine," he concluded.

In a Friday interview with Hungarian state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attempted to scare Ukraine by talking of the heavy losses it would suffer during the counteroffensive and called for negotiations with Moscow. Orbán also complained that it is difficult for him to be the only prime minister in the EU who "stands for peace".

