Russians strike Sumy Oblast 16 times in 24 hours: one civilian killed, child injured

On 19 June, Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 101 strikes were recorded. Residential buildings were damaged. One civilian was killed and three were injured, including a child.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Attacks from mortars (8 strikes) were carried out in Khotyn hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russian forces also targeted Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (10 strikes) and artillery (43 strikes). As a result of one of the artillery attacks (18 strikes), there was a direct hit on a residential building, and one civilian and a child aged 13 were injured.

Artillery shelling (5 strikes) was carried out on Myropillia hromada. An F-1 grenade (1 strike) was also dropped from a quadcopter-type UAV. In addition, the Russians carried out attacks from mortars (6 strikes). Strikes damaged a private house and a garage.

Mortar attacks (9 strikes) were recorded in Yunakivka hromada. As a result of these attacks, a residential building was hit, killing a civilian and injuring another person. Artillery shelling was also recorded (3 strikes).

The Russians dropped 7 mortar bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

In the Bilopillia hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (2 strikes).

In the Shalyhyne hromada, the Russians attacked using automatic grenade launchers (3 strikes).

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, there was a mortar attack (4 strikes).

