All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 16 times in 24 hours: one civilian killed, child injured

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 00:38
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 16 times in 24 hours: one civilian killed, child injured
Destruction caused by Russian attacks. Stock photo by Oblast Military Administration

On 19 June, Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 101 strikes were recorded. Residential buildings were damaged. One civilian was killed and three were injured, including a child.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Attacks from mortars (8 strikes) were carried out in Khotyn hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russian forces also targeted Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (10 strikes) and artillery (43 strikes). As a result of one of the artillery attacks (18 strikes), there was a direct hit on a residential building, and one civilian and a child aged 13 were injured.

Advertisement:

Artillery shelling (5 strikes) was carried out on Myropillia hromada. An F-1 grenade (1 strike) was also dropped from a quadcopter-type UAV. In addition, the Russians carried out attacks from mortars (6 strikes). Strikes damaged a private house and a garage.

Mortar attacks (9 strikes) were recorded in Yunakivka hromada. As a result of these attacks, a residential building was hit, killing a civilian and injuring another person. Artillery shelling was also recorded (3 strikes).

The Russians dropped 7 mortar bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In the Bilopillia hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (2 strikes).

In the Shalyhyne hromada, the Russians attacked using automatic grenade launchers (3 strikes).

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, there was a mortar attack (4 strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
11:08
Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: