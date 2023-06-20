All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 16 times in 24 hours: one civilian killed, child injured

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 00:38
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 16 times in 24 hours: one civilian killed, child injured
Destruction caused by Russian attacks. Stock photo by Oblast Military Administration

On 19 June, Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 101 strikes were recorded. Residential buildings were damaged. One civilian was killed and three were injured, including a child.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Attacks from mortars (8 strikes) were carried out in Khotyn hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

The Russian forces also targeted Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (10 strikes) and artillery (43 strikes). As a result of one of the artillery attacks (18 strikes), there was a direct hit on a residential building, and one civilian and a child aged 13 were injured.

Artillery shelling (5 strikes) was carried out on Myropillia hromada. An F-1 grenade (1 strike) was also dropped from a quadcopter-type UAV. In addition, the Russians carried out attacks from mortars (6 strikes). Strikes damaged a private house and a garage.

Mortar attacks (9 strikes) were recorded in Yunakivka hromada. As a result of these attacks, a residential building was hit, killing a civilian and injuring another person. Artillery shelling was also recorded (3 strikes).

The Russians dropped 7 mortar bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

In the Bilopillia hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (2 strikes).

In the Shalyhyne hromada, the Russians attacked using automatic grenade launchers (3 strikes).

In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, there was a mortar attack (4 strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: