Swimming and fishing were prohibited in reservoirs of Mykolaiv Oblast

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 12:46

Due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Russian forces, swimming and fishing have been prohibited in the rivers of Mykolaiv.

The restrictions will be in effect from June 15 to July 1, the Mykolaiv City Council reports.

The following activities are prohibited within the territory of Mykolaiv Oblast until July:

  • swimming in the Black Sea, Buzka and Dnipro-Buzka estuaries, Inhulets, Inhul, and Pivdennyi Buh rivers below the city of Nova Odesa;
  • amateur and industrial fishing of aquatic biological resources in the Black Sea, the Buzh and Dnipro-Buz estuary, the Ingulets, Ingul, and Pivdenny Bug rivers below the city of Nova Odesa;
  • sale of aquatic biological resources without documents of origin and/or caught from the above-mentioned water bodies.

Previously, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko urged citizens to refrain from swimming in water bodies and advised against consuming fish from flooded areas impacted by the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Odesa beaches were also declared unsuitable for visiting and swimming.

