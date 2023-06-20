All Sections
109 civilians missing due to Kakhovka power plant explosion

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 June 2023, 18:38
109 civilians missing due to Kakhovka power plant explosion
Flooded Kherson Oblast. Photo: Most

A total of 109 people are considered missing as a result of the Russian forces destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP); 202 people who were considered missing have been found.

Source: Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote from the Reintegration Ministry: "As of today, the whereabouts of 202 residents of Kherson Oblast [who were previously considered missing] have been confirmed. [...]

Another 109 people are still considered missing as a result of the blowing up of the [Kakhovka] dam. Their cases have been handed over to the National Police to conduct search and investigative operations."

Details: The hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances received 311 appeals about missing persons with whom communication has been lost following the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP. The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said that around 90% of the appeals concern persons missing from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

On 17 June, Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that 31 persons were missing on territories controlled by Ukraine.

Advertisement: