"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:00
Court remands in custody former Motor Sich СЕО suspected of collaboration with Russia
Vyacheslav Boguslaev, photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has remanded in custody Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the president of Motor Sich JSC, who is suspected of aiding the aggressor state.

Source: Kyiv Court of Appeal

Details: On Monday, 19 June, the panel of judges of the Judicial Chamber for Criminal Cases of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered the appeal, filed by Boguslaev’s defence, against the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated 19 May 2023. 

This ruling extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention until 17 July 2023, including this day, without bail.

The ruling of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv from 19 May was upheld, and the appeal of Boguslaev’s defence was dismissed.

Background

  • On 23 October, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the detention of the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this enterprise: they were suspected of collaboration and complicity with Russia. According to the investigation, these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces associated with the Kremlin. Under Boguslaev, Motor Sich, which produces aircraft engines, sold its engines to sanctioned companies from Iran.
  • On 24 October, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv took the suspects into custody for two months (until 20 December 2022). In November, the court seized all of Boguslaev's property, worth nearly 1 billion hryvnias (approximately US$ 27 million).
  • Skhemy (a Radio Liberty investigative project) journalists found evidence that Boguslaev had a Russian passport. His lawyer confirmed this.
  • In early November, Ukraine transferred Motor Sich to the management of  the Defence Ministry.
  • On 1 April 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against Boguslaev.
  • On 10 May 2023, Boguslaev asked to be included in the list for exchange with Russia.

