All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 May 2023, 21:47
Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia
Collage by "Skhemy"

Viacheslav Boguslaev, former head of the Motor Sich aircraft-engine company, suspected of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state, asked to be included in the list for exchange with Russia.

Source: Skhemy, a project by Radio Liberty, referring to a letter of application signed by Boguslaev and addressed to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President's Office 

Quote: "Please add me to the list for exchange with the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the document contains his signature in addition to a note: "Boguslaev, pensioner and 1 group disabled."

 
Screenshot from video

The application was sent on 20 March.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, told Skhemy that Ukraine will continue to use all available tools to bring back its prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians from Russia. But he did not talk about any specific names, indicating that such comments are possible only after the exchange.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the head of the President's Office, previously reported that he did not exclude the possibility of an exchange of Boguslaev, noting that this process could be similar to the exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was exchanged for 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war in September 2022.

Vasyl Maliuk, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, did not rule out the possibility of exchanging Boguslaev, but added that first the suspect must give all the necessary evidence.

Boguslaev is charged with aiding the aggressor state, collaboration, promoting the activities of a terrorist organisation and countering the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now he is in jail by court order until 27 May. Boguslaev denies all charges.

Background:

  • On 22 October, 2022, Ukrainska Pravda discovered that the Security Service of Ukraine had detained ex-MP Viacheslav Boguslaev and the honorary president of Motor Sich.
  • On 23 October, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the detention of the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this enterprise: they were suspected of collaboration and complicity with the aggressor state.
  • According to the investigation, these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces associated with the Kremlin. The Russians have established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.
  • In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against ex-head of Motor Sich Viacheslav Boguslaev and the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: